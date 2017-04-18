Georgia's Sixth Congressional District Special Election ~ FAIL
Tuesday, after spending more than $8 million, the Democrats failed to win the special election in Georgia's Sixth Congressional District. I had a personal interest in this vote since I represented the Sixth District in Congress for 20 years - however my daughter, Jackie Cushman, likes to note for historical accuracy that the district was originally south and west of Atlanta and was gerrymandered by the Georgia Democrats into the northern suburbs for the 1992 election.
