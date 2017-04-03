Georgia's broadened medical marijuana proposal
An expansion of Georgia's medical marijuana law passed on Thursday, March 30, from the state Senate, sending the bill to Gov. Nathan Deal for his signature. The soon to be new law started its journey in the House when Rep. Allen Peake, R-Macon, sponsored a bill that would have significantly broadened the scope of medical marijuana treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|18 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC