Georgian economic growth accelerates to 5 pct y/y in Q1
Georgia's economic growth accelerated to 5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017 from 2.3 percent in the same period a year ago, the National Statistics Service said on Friday, helped by a rise in exports and by remittances from Georgians living abroad. In March alone, growth was 5.3 percent, up from 3.4 percent in March 2016 and from 4.4 percent in February 2017.
