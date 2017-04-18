Georgiaa s air cleaner a for the time being

Georgiaa s air cleaner a for the time...

Georgia's air cleaner for the time being

However it might have been acknowledged in Georgia this year, Earth Day weekend seems an appropriate time to draw attention to some environmental news about the state that is mostly quite good - at least for now. The American Lung Association has issued its annual "State of the Air" report which, as summarized in Georgia Health News, shows the state has improved, in some cases dramatically, in the three most prevalent forms of serious air pollution.

