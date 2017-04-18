Georgiaa s air cleaner a for the time being
However it might have been acknowledged in Georgia this year, Earth Day weekend seems an appropriate time to draw attention to some environmental news about the state that is mostly quite good - at least for now. The American Lung Association has issued its annual "State of the Air" report which, as summarized in Georgia Health News, shows the state has improved, in some cases dramatically, in the three most prevalent forms of serious air pollution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|16 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Thu
|Joe
|3
|Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|2
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 18
|GFL
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 18
|Sandra
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC