Georgia Weekly Legislative Update - April 2017

The Georgia General Assembly adjourned for the year in the early morning hours of Friday, sending to Governor Nathan Deal a major slate of bills, including a failing schools turnaround program, a pilot program for highly autonomous vehicles, a children's hearing aid insurance mandate, and tax credits for music production firms, musical artists, and yacht owners. The following bills passed both chambers of the General Assembly in its final week and will be reviewed by the Governor for signature or veto.

