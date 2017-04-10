Georgia students take robot 'Sandman'...

Georgia students take robot 'Sandman' to world championships

Bibb County's robot team won first place in the state FIRST Robotics Competition in Athens earlier this month, The Telegraph reported . Now, the RoboBibb team will put its robot to the ultimate test at the championships that begin in Houston, Texas, Wednesday through Saturday.

