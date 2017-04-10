Georgia students take robot 'Sandman' to world championships
Bibb County's robot team won first place in the state FIRST Robotics Competition in Athens earlier this month, The Telegraph reported . Now, the RoboBibb team will put its robot to the ultimate test at the championships that begin in Houston, Texas, Wednesday through Saturday.
