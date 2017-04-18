Georgia Special Election Results Hang In Suspense
A closely watched Georgia special congressional election remained unresolved late Tuesday night, leaving open the possibility of a June runoff. The race to replace now-Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price attracted national attention as Democrats tried to turn it into a referendum on President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|1 hr
|Forty Five
|2
|Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
|8 hr
|coyote505
|2
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Tue
|GFL
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Tue
|Kanada
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Tue
|Sandra
|5
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|Tue
|M Craft
|2
|vote democrates
|Tue
|turn ga blue today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC