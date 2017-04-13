Georgia Special Election Is Not Going the Way the Democrats Had Hoped
Next Tuesday Georgians in the 6th Congressional District are going to the polls to elect a replacement for Tom Price, who is now HHS secretary. The Democrats are pouring large amounts of money into the race in hopes of pulling an upset.
