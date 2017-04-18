Georgia Special Election Headed To Ru...

Georgia Special Election Headed To Runoff As Republicans Avoid Nightmare Scenario

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Republicans escaped a potentially brutal loss on Tuesday night - for now - by forcing a runoff in a closely watched Georgia special congressional election. Democrat Jon Ossoff would fall short of the 50 percent needed to win outright in the crowded 18-way all-party primary, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff 4 hr coyote505 2
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... 21 hr GFL 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Tue Kanada 1
News Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi... Tue Sandra 5
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! Tue M Craft 2
vote democrates Tue turn ga blue today 1
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Apr 17 General Zod 31
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC