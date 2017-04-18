Georgia Special Election Headed To Runoff As Republicans Avoid Nightmare Scenario
Republicans escaped a potentially brutal loss on Tuesday night - for now - by forcing a runoff in a closely watched Georgia special congressional election. Democrat Jon Ossoff would fall short of the 50 percent needed to win outright in the crowded 18-way all-party primary, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday.
