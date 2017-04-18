Georgia sets execution for man convicted of killing doctor

In this undated photo released by the Georgia Department of Corrections, J.W. Ledford Jr., poses for a photo. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release Wednesday, April 26, 2017, that 45-year-old Ledford, a death row inmate convicted of killing a 73-year-old doctor, is scheduled to die May 16 at the state prison in Jackson, Ga.

