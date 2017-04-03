Georgia radio 'will never be the same' Hall of Famer Rhubarb Jones dies at age 65
Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of one of Georgia's most well-known and liked radio personalities. Radio hall of famer Warren "Rhubarb" Jones of Tallapoosa died Sunday of a heart attack at the age of 65. Jones was the longest-running morning radio personality in Atlanta's history, and a member of both the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame.
