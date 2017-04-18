Georgia Race a Window on Dems' 2018 Odds
With the special election in Kansas behind us, all eyes now turn to the special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. This Atlanta-based district was vacated when Republican Tom Price was appointed secretary of Health and Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vote democrates
|4 hr
|turn ga blue today
|1
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|20 hr
|General Zod
|31
|i 20 is a mess vote blue to fix it
|21 hr
|dont waste money ...
|1
|georgia vote blue win back spots
|21 hr
|help our country
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|23 hr
|Bill in Dville
|7,584
|Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|7
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 14
|Blue America
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC