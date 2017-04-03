Georgia Public Service Commission Com...

Georgia Public Service Commission Commission Reminds Georgians to...

The Georgia Public Service Commission joins with Governor Nathan Deal to remind all Georgians that April is National Safe Digging Month. The law requires anyone who plans to excavate where underground utilities are located to call 8-1-1 before they dig.

