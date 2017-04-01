Georgia officials warn of workplace poster scam
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp and State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler are warning Georgia businesses to ignore threatening mail from an unregistered entity that calls itself "Labor Poster Services." This entity mails official-looking but deceptive notices to companies about labor law compliance and attempts to bill for unnecessary document fees.
