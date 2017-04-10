Georgia man indicted on murder charge...

Georgia man indicted on murder charge of missing teacher

Former student is charged with murdering a former teacher and beauty queen who taught at his school and vanished 12 years ago Ryan Alexander Duke was indicted on six counts by a grand jury in Georgia on Wednesday for the murder of Tara Grinstead He was charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing the death of another Another man, Bo Dukes, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement with the murder but has not been indicted, according to authorities A grand jury on Wednesday charged a man with killing a south Georgia teacher and former beauty queen who vanished nearly 12 years ago, a prosecutor said.

