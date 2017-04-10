Georgia man indicted on murder charge of missing teacher
Former student is charged with murdering a former teacher and beauty queen who taught at his school and vanished 12 years ago Ryan Alexander Duke was indicted on six counts by a grand jury in Georgia on Wednesday for the murder of Tara Grinstead He was charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing the death of another Another man, Bo Dukes, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement with the murder but has not been indicted, according to authorities A grand jury on Wednesday charged a man with killing a south Georgia teacher and former beauty queen who vanished nearly 12 years ago, a prosecutor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Tue
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 9
|anonymous
|3
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC