Georgia Legislation Roundup 2017: General Assembly Fails to Pass Economic Nexus Bill
When the Georgia General Assembly adjourned the 2017 legislative session on March 30, the biggest news was the bills it failed to pass. The legislature considered three major tax bills this session: HB 329, HB 225, and HB 283.
