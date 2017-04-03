Georgia Legislation Roundup 2017: Gen...

Georgia Legislation Roundup 2017: General Assembly Fails to Pass Economic Nexus Bill

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

When the Georgia General Assembly adjourned the 2017 legislative session on March 30, the biggest news was the bills it failed to pass. The legislature considered three major tax bills this session: HB 329, HB 225, and HB 283.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) 14 hr Speckledgator 128
News Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan... Apr 4 TerriB1 1
News Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ... Mar 31 anonymous 1
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC