Georgia lawmakers pass compromise pipeline bill
State legislators passed a petroleum pipeline bill late Thursday. It provides some new protections for the environment and for landowners facing seizure of their property from a private, for-profit pipeline company, but lacks an outright ban on gasoline and oil pipelines in the coastal counties.
