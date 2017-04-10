Georgia Law Requires Durable Medical Equipment Suppliers to be Licensed
After passing both the House and Senate, the bill is currently enrolled, meaning Governor Nathan Deal has 30 days to sign or veto the bill. SB41 was sponsored by Senator Renee Unterman and Representative Jesse Petrea .
