Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Changes Overruled by Appeals Court
When Rebecca Elizabeth Feldhaus and Delphine Renee Baumert attempted to legally change their names -- to Rowan Elijah Feldhaus and Andrew Norman Baumert, respectively -- they were told by a Georgia judge that their choices weren't gender-neutral enough to suit his taste . "I do not approve of changing names from male to female -- male names to obvious female names, and vice versa," Columbia County Superior Court Judge J. David Roper, said in denying Feldhaus's request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC