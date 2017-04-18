Georgia hit with lawsuit challenging ...

Georgia hit with lawsuit challenging registration deadline for congressional run-off

Voters enter a polling site to cast ballots in a special election in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/David Goldman Georgia's special election for its sixth congressional seat is heading to a run-off between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel, but anyone who did not register to vote before March cannot participate.

