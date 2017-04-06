An influx of conservatives from across the country have been speaking out against the death penalty, and right-leaning groups have formed in more than a half dozen states with the purpose of ending capital punishment. Earlier this year, the Georgia Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty group launched at a press conference held at the State Capitol, and it was attended by a host of notable Georgia leaders, including a conservative state representative, a former Republican Party official, a free market think tank leader, and activists from across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.