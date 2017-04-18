Georgia congressmen visit I-85 bridge construction site
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson gets an update at the I-85 bridge construction site on April 14. The June completion date has been revised to May 21. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson gets an update at the I-85 bridge construction site on April 14. The June completion date has been revised to May 21. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson visited the site of the I-85 bridge construction site on April 14 and said it is great to see Georgians working together to get the job done. "The I-85 bridge rebuild is an example of what could be happening across our nation to improve our infrastructure and put people to work with good-paying jobs, which helps invigorate our economy," Johnson said.
