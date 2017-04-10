Georgia as Political Bellwether; Political Views in NYC Classrooms;...
Stacey Abrams , House minority leader for the Georgia General Assembly and State Representative for the 89th House District , talks about how Democrats are mobilizing around Tuesday's special election in Georgia's 6th district for the House seat up for grabs - an election many say is a bellwether for how the 2018 midterm elections may swing. Sarah Gonzalez , WNYC and NJPR's northern New Jersey enterprise reporter, discusses how New York City teachers are grappling with what's appropriate to say at school these days - and what's not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|7,583
|Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|7
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 14
|Blue America
|4
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|5
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|1
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC