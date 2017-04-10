Georgia as Political Bellwether; Political Views in NYC Classrooms;...

Stacey Abrams , House minority leader for the Georgia General Assembly and State Representative for the 89th House District , talks about how Democrats are mobilizing around Tuesday's special election in Georgia's 6th district for the House seat up for grabs - an election many say is a bellwether for how the 2018 midterm elections may swing. Sarah Gonzalez , WNYC and NJPR's northern New Jersey enterprise reporter, discusses how New York City teachers are grappling with what's appropriate to say at school these days - and what's not.

