A Cook County, Illinois, judge was shot and killed outside his Chicago home on the city's South Side early Monday morning, according to ABC Chicago station W... -- A pair of Australian surfers went through a gigantic swarm of red jellyfish on Saturday.Every year for the past decade, the red bell jellyfish show up in Australia... One thing we talked about at this year's Pesticide Applicator's Training is a re-tooled website called fieldwatch.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.