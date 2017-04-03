Feds nail Georgia gun dealer for tank-piercing WW II rifle a The Elephanta
A federal jury found a Georgia gun dealer guilty of having an unregistered World War II rifle designed to take out a tank. Mark Mann of Macon company Mann's World runs The Rifleman , where federal agents on Dec. 30, 2014, found a Finnish Lahti 20mm antitank rifle .
