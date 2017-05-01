Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account
Griffin's cousin, Pamela Green Jackson, said Sunday that Griffin's two daughters are traveling back and forth to Alabama from Georgia to visit their mother. Her family said Griffin has a long way to go to recover, and they anticipate her to be hospitalized for a while.
