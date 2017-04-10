Elections To Replace Some Trump Cabin...

Elections To Replace Some Trump Cabinet Picks Looking Tighter Than Anticipated

Read more: WGBH

Democrats are hoping to prove that the growing opposition to President Trump is very real with an upset in one - or possibly even two - upcoming special congressional elections. Their best chance is in Georgia's 6th District, where Republicans are scrambling to stop Democrat Jon Ossoff from winning the contest outright with a majority of the vote in an April 18 all-party primary.

