Elections To Replace Some Trump Cabinet Picks Looking Tighter Than Anticipated
Democrats are hoping to prove that the growing opposition to President Trump is very real with an upset in one - or possibly even two - upcoming special congressional elections. Their best chance is in Georgia's 6th District, where Republicans are scrambling to stop Democrat Jon Ossoff from winning the contest outright with a majority of the vote in an April 18 all-party primary.
