Elder Bobby Lee Clark
Elder Bobby Lee Clark, age 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, April 14, 2017, at Wellstar Paulding Hospital. He was born April 2, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late George Comer Clark and the late Pearl Hendrix Clark.
