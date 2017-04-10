Dog River Public Library named one of Georgia's 10 most beautiful
Dog River Public Library in Douglas County has been named one of the 10 most beautiful libraries in Georgia. The library, known as "The Library in the Woods," is part of the West Georgia Regional Library System.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Tue
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 9
|anonymous
|3
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC