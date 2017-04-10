Democrat Jon Ossoff gets slim chance to take Republican congressional seat in Georgia
Even if a Democrat emerges as the top vote-getter in Georgia's special congressional election Tuesday, the race is almost certain to go to a runoff, where Republican strategists said they will prevail and notch another win for President Trump . Democrat Jon Ossoff, a former congressional aide and first-time candidate, is leading the polls but would have to win more than 50 percent of the vote to claim outright victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|7,583
|Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia...
|15 hr
|CodeTalker
|7
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 14
|Blue America
|4
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|5
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|1
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC