Democrat Jon Ossoff gets slim chance to take Republican congressional seat in Georgia

Even if a Democrat emerges as the top vote-getter in Georgia's special congressional election Tuesday, the race is almost certain to go to a runoff, where Republican strategists said they will prevail and notch another win for President Trump . Democrat Jon Ossoff, a former congressional aide and first-time candidate, is leading the polls but would have to win more than 50 percent of the vote to claim outright victory.

