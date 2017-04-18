Democrat Jon Ossoff gets Hollywood help in Georgia special election

Democrats are pumping millions into the Georgia congressional election set for Tuesday , hoping 30-year-old political upstart Jon Ossoff can leverage celebrity endorsements to deliver a rebuke to President Trump and his first 100 days in office, and help the party reclaim lost momentum. Paving the way is actor Samuel L. Jackson, who helped create a radio ad urging voters to flip the seat previously held by Republican Tom Price, who is now Trump's health secretary.

