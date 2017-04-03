Dem House super PAC debuts star-studded ad in GA special election
A Democratic super PAC tasked with trying to take back the House majority has launched its debut ad in the highly anticipated Georgia special election. Democrats are hoping that Jon Ossoff can deliver a major upset and win the seat vacated by former GOP Rep. Tom Price, who left Congress to become President Trump's Health and Human Services secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC