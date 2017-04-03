Delta buys pizza for passengers after canceling 300 flights due toa
After canceling 300 flights due to Atlanta's stormy weather Wednesday, Delta Air Lines offered stranded passengers a slice of pizza for the pain. Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America After canceling 300 flights due to the severe thunderstorms and tornado watch plaguing the Southeast Wednesday, Delta Air Lines is catering to passengers' appetites to help ease their frustration.
