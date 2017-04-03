DCSO deputy arrested, faces DUI charge
A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane and driving with ability impaired by alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor, according to the state law enforcement. Matthew Owen Harper, 33, was arrested March 25 after the incident on Cedar Mountain Road in which Harper crashed his 2012 Hyundai Sonata, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety incident report.
