DCSO deputy arrested, faces DUI charge

DCSO deputy arrested, faces DUI charge

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane and driving with ability impaired by alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor, according to the state law enforcement. Matthew Owen Harper, 33, was arrested March 25 after the incident on Cedar Mountain Road in which Harper crashed his 2012 Hyundai Sonata, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety incident report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) 14 hr Speckledgator 128
News Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan... Apr 4 TerriB1 1
News Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ... Mar 31 anonymous 1
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC