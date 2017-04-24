Day of Prayer observances planned for Thursday in county

Georgia Teacher of the Year Casey Bethel will be the keynote speaker at the the National Day of Prayer United Way Shoebox Breakfast on May 4 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center. As the 2017 National Day of Prayer approaches, there are two annual opportunities for public prayer and reflection in Douglas County on Thursday, May 4. Tickets are currently being sold for the fourth annual Douglas County Day of Prayer and United Way Shoebox Breakfast that will begin at 7:30 a.m. The second event is an annual community-wide prayer event on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse beginning at noon.

