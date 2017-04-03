Dark Money, Oil, Private Prisons Fund Islamophobic Attacks On Georgia Candidate
A Republican Party super PAC funding Islamophobic ads against Jon Ossoff, the Democratic House candidate in the special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is funded by undisclosed dark money and big corporations with lobbying operations in Washington. Congressional Leadership Fund raised $4.5 million in the first three months of 2017, according to new disclosures .
