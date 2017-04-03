Dark Money, Oil, Private Prisons Fund...

Dark Money, Oil, Private Prisons Fund Islamophobic Attacks On Georgia Candidate

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A Republican Party super PAC funding Islamophobic ads against Jon Ossoff, the Democratic House candidate in the special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is funded by undisclosed dark money and big corporations with lobbying operations in Washington. Congressional Leadership Fund raised $4.5 million in the first three months of 2017, according to new disclosures .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Fri Speckledgator 128
News Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan... Apr 4 TerriB1 1
News Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ... Mar 31 anonymous 1
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC