Columbus Public Library among a 10 Most Beautifula in Georgia
The Columbus Public Library is among the state's "10 Most Beautiful Public Libraries," according to the Georgia Public Library Service, which announced the list Thursday. The selection process, GPLS explained in its news release, started with a two-month period of online nominations from the public.
