Club for Growth to Air TV Ad Against ...

Club for Growth to Air TV Ad Against Handel in Georgia Special

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Roll Call

Karen Handel has been the Republican front-runner in the special election to replace former Georgia Rep. Tom Price. Club for Growth Action is poised to air a television ad against early Republican front-runner Karen Handel beginning Wednesday in Georgia's 6th District special election, according to a release first obtained by Roll Call and Inside Elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight 4 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 1
News In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat... Sun anonymous 3
News In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat... Sat tomin cali 1
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Apr 7 Speckledgator 128
News Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan... Apr 4 TerriB1 1
News Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ... Mar 31 anonymous 1
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC