Club for Growth to Air TV Ad Against Handel in Georgia Special
Karen Handel has been the Republican front-runner in the special election to replace former Georgia Rep. Tom Price. Club for Growth Action is poised to air a television ad against early Republican front-runner Karen Handel beginning Wednesday in Georgia's 6th District special election, according to a release first obtained by Roll Call and Inside Elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|4 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|1
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Sun
|anonymous
|3
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC