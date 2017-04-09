Clarke deputy completes training program
Sheriff Ira Edwards and the Clarke County Sheriff's Office Team recently announced the graduation of Deputy Lee Lane from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center academy. Lane received the top academic honor for his academy class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|19 hr
|anonymous
|3
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC