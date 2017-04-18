CHAMP program helps drivers, solves problems on Georgia interstate
A new program is helping drivers stay safe on I-75 in Southwest Georgia, whenever they need help. Drivers can call 511 to ask for help or report a problem, but patrolmen also stop if they see a car on the side of the road.
