Caf Apollinaire coming to Cine on Tuesday

19 hrs ago

The Georgia Fine Arts Academy, a nonprofit organization that has promoted the arts and humanities in Georgia since 1980, will present its twelfth Cafe Apollinaire, at Cine, 234 W. Hancock Ave. in downtown Athens, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The free event takes its name from the poet Guillaume Apollinaire, a champion of the arts and a leader of the avant-garde in Paris before and during World War I, who coined the phrase "surrealism."

