Bryan County students receive Georgia Scholars recognition
Two Bryan County students, Bradley Howard from Bryan County High and Chelsea Riley from Richmond Hill High are among the 183 graduating seniors from schools across Georgia who have been recognized as 2017 Georgia Scholars, the Georgia Department of Education announced April 17. Through the Georgia Scholar program, the department identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. The program is coordinated by the department's Excellence Recognition Office and through local coordinators in each public school system and in private schools throughout the state.
