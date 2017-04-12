Boxes of foam Braves tomahawks drop and Atlanta traffic gets a chop
After an interstate highway bridge collapse had already dealt a tomahawk chop to Atlanta traffic, some toy tomahawks have clogged up the roadway. Authorities say a load of Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks fell from a truck shortly before noon Wednesday, delaying traffic on a freeway near the team's new stadium.
