Biker in critical condition after going airborne as road buckled...
Witnesses say the motorcycle driver was thrown 10 to 15 feet in the air when the pavement began to crack and buckle upwards. All lanes of I-20 westbound were shut down shortly after the crash as crews investigated what caused the road to buckle.
