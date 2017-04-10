Big Creek Greenway to close periodically for Bethelview Road Bridge construction

A section of the Big Creek Greenway will periodically close beginning Monday, April 17 due to the road widening project along Bethelview Road and the required bridge removal and replacement construction over Big Creek. The pedestrian and bicycle multi-use trail that passes beneath the Bethelview Road Bridge will be closed between mile 8.3 and 8.5 while the Georgia Department of Transportation's contractor, CMES Inc., completes the work.

