Big Creek Greenway to close periodically for Bethelview Road Bridge construction
A section of the Big Creek Greenway will periodically close beginning Monday, April 17 due to the road widening project along Bethelview Road and the required bridge removal and replacement construction over Big Creek. The pedestrian and bicycle multi-use trail that passes beneath the Bethelview Road Bridge will be closed between mile 8.3 and 8.5 while the Georgia Department of Transportation's contractor, CMES Inc., completes the work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|7,583
|Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|7
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 14
|Blue America
|4
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|5
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|1
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Apr 14
|One Womyn Riot
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC