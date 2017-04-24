Authorities: Suspect in Banks deputy shooting dead
An FBI agent was shot and injured in Atlanta on Friday in an altercation with the suspect in the shooting of a Banks County deputy earlier in the week. FBI Special Agent Stephen Emmett said the agent was shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant.
