Attorneys: Bridge collapse suspect being used as "scapegoat"
Attorneys for a homeless man charged in the Interstate 85 bridge collapse in Atlanta say they're concerned he is being used as a "scapegoat." Basil Eleby's legal team and some civil rights leaders have criticized the focus on their client.
