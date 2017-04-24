As Georgia gets hotter, water gets scarcer, experts say
A pedestrian walks on a rain-slick sidewalk in downtown Athens during a recent storm that raked across the area. Georgia has been dealing periodically with drought conditions over the years, but while experts say that there isn't likely to be a decline in the rainfall that comes to the state, changing climate conditions could mean that plants and trees will need more water in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|2 hr
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|2 hr
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Apr 20
|Joe
|3
|Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|2
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 18
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC