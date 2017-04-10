There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 17 hrs ago, titled Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia voters. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Republicans in Georgia's conservative 6th district don't agree which of their party's 11 candidates should represent the area in Congress. They're united on one thing: it won't be the Democrat trying for a massive upset fueled by anti-Trump sentiment and millions of dollars from around the country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.