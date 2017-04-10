Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia voters
There are 4 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 17 hrs ago, titled Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia voters. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:
Republicans in Georgia's conservative 6th district don't agree which of their party's 11 candidates should represent the area in Congress. They're united on one thing: it won't be the Democrat trying for a massive upset fueled by anti-Trump sentiment and millions of dollars from around the country.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
It won't be Democrats winning Georgia Congressional seats, no matter the "Fake News" media. And they can "blitz" all they want, and get the same results they got with both the Congressional and Presidential elections: another loss for the Democrats.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,164
The Left Coast
|
#2 14 hrs ago
But what about the PMSNBC polls saying it will be a landslide?
|
#4 13 hrs ago
..........
PMSNBC polls haven't been right in 15 months. And most polls are no more than media outlets polling each other. Have you ever been polled? Have you ever met anyone who has? The closest thing to polling the "Public" are when a specific agreeable group is polled, whos waters have been tested before the polling, such as a "selected" college campus known for it's political views. Yes, polling is rigged.
|
#6 12 hrs ago
Have the Libturds already spent $10 mil on that race? Spending didn't work for Hillary...LOL.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Vic Perryman
|7,581
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Fri
|Blue America
|4
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Fri
|One Womyn Riot
|5
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|Fri
|One Womyn Riot
|1
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Fri
|One Womyn Riot
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC