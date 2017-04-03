ACM Awards 2017: Complete list of winners, best and worst moments
The 2017 Academy Country Music Awards had a few surprises on Sunday night, starting with the fact that the Backstreet Boys stole the show - but one other shocker involved Thomas Rhett, the 27-year-old breakout star who landed the male vocalist of the year prize over critically-beloved established artists such as Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. "I don't have a whole lot of words," Rhett said on stage, looking as stunned as anyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC