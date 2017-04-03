ACM Awards 2017: Complete list of winners, best and worst moments

The 2017 Academy Country Music Awards had a few surprises on Sunday night, starting with the fact that the Backstreet Boys stole the show - but one other shocker involved Thomas Rhett, the 27-year-old breakout star who landed the male vocalist of the year prize over critically-beloved established artists such as Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. "I don't have a whole lot of words," Rhett said on stage, looking as stunned as anyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.